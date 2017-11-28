WATCH: This Girl's Guitar Skills Will Make You Seriously Jealous...

10-year-old Liu Pinxi has an amazing talent on the guitar, and she can shred like the best of them too.

In a week where we celebrated what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 25th Birthday, Radio X is taking a look at a child prodigy who's skills would no doubt make the late rock star smile.

Yoyo, whose real name is Liu Pinxi, is a 10y-year-old girl from Hubei, China who has an extraordinary musical talent.

Watch our video of the guitar hero above.

And it seems the secret to her success is clearly a lot of hard work, dedication and repetition, since she insists that at least one hour practice a day is the key to maintaining her skills.

Epic.

Photo skill and video credit: Instagram/yoyoguitar1212/