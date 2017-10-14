WATCH: These Kids Try And Figure Out How Cassettes Work

This will boil your blood… See how these children react to the analogue tech of the humble “tape”…

Over in the US of A, 14 October 2017 has been named as “Cassette Store Day”.

It’s a spin off of the much-loved Record Store Day, but this time in favour of hissy magnetic tapes instead of vinyl.

But not everyone has a love affair with the old fashioned tape. This hilarious - or aggravating, depending on your point of view - clip shows some kids in Suffolk who chanced upon a box of cassettes in their grandparents’ house.

And how do the kids get on with the tapes? How do you listen? Where do you plug your headphones in? Argh! Watch the clip to find out - and watch your blood pressure!

Meanwhile, hands up anyone who finds THIS clip stressful to watch?