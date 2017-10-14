WATCH: These Kids Try And Figure Out How Cassettes Work

14 October 2017, 09:00

Cassettes

This will boil your blood… See how these children react to the analogue tech of the humble “tape”…

Over in the US of A, 14 October 2017 has been named as “Cassette Store Day”.

It’s a spin off of the much-loved Record Store Day, but this time in favour of hissy magnetic tapes instead of vinyl.

But not everyone has a love affair with the old fashioned tape. This hilarious - or aggravating, depending on your point of view - clip shows some kids in Suffolk who chanced upon a box of cassettes in their grandparents’ house.

And how do the kids get on with the tapes? How do you listen? Where do you plug your headphones in? Argh! Watch the clip to find out - and watch your blood pressure!

Meanwhile, hands up anyone who finds THIS clip stressful to watch?

Trending On Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Steve Coogan

Liam Gallagher’s Tale Of Partying With Steve Coogan Is Great

Liam Gallagher

David Bowie "Heroes" cover

Quicksand, Life On Mars and The Best David Bowie Lyrics Ever

David Bowie

Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters Had A Curry With Queen And Totally Fanboyed

Robert Plant 2014

Led Zeppelin Won’t Reunite, Says Robert Plant