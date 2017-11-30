WATCH: This Genius Smashed Metallica On Just One Acoustic Guitar

Marcin Patrzałek gets a seriously big sound out of his instrument.

There are a LOT of Metallica covers out there. But can any of them boast being this loud and impactful when being played on an acoustic guitar?

Feast your eyes on Marcin Patrzałek's cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in our video above.

The solo guitarist won the 9th edition of MustBe The Music Poland, and you can kind of see why.

His impressive talent spans to acoustic, classical, flamenco and jazz guitar, as well as being a producer of his own electronic music.

His cover of System Of A Down's Toxicity has also reached 18 million views on Facebook.

Watch it here: