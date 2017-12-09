Advent Calendar #9: Remember This Christmas Classic?

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne remember the Bing ’N’ Bowie classic…

This Christmas sees the 40th anniversary of one of the strangest collaborations in musical history.

The Thin White Duke himself, David Bowie, joined veteran crooner Bing Crosby on his seasonal special in 1977 to duet on the carol Little Drummer Boy.

It’s a fantastically bizarre combination that kind of works… and is memorable enough for Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne to give it a go themselves.

Relive this classic Christmas moment!