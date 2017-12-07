Advent Calendar #8: Christmas Is For Family Board Games

Now Playing
7 December 2017, 15:35
Peter Crouch and Johnny Vaughan know!
Christmas is all about getting together with the family and playing games, which means getting competitive over the Charades, pernickety over Pictionary and having a full-blown meltdown over Monopoly.
And what better to demonstrate the desire to win than watching Radio X's Johnny Vaughan challenging Peter Crouch to a game of table football?
Watch our video to find out who ended up victorious!