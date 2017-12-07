Advent Calendar #7: Don't Get Too Rowdy This Christmas

Watch our clip, where Royal Blood's Mike Kerr shows us what can happen when you go too hard.

Christmas is a time for partying and generally going large. However, as we all know, the office party is fraught with many pitfalls.

If you've managed to get through he entire festive season without getting off with a work colleague or throwing up by the photo-copier then you've done a pretty good job.But there's still time to wake up with a bruise or two after a night of excess.

Just check out the damage on Mike Kerr's ribs in our video!

The Royal Blood frontman isn't all about partying though...

Find out why he decided to hide in a toilet from Josh Homme while on tour with Queens Of The Stone Age this year: