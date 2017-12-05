Advent Calendar #5: Time To Get The Family Round…

…and make them a nice cup of tea. Tom Meighan of Kasabian shows you how.

Christmas is a time for family. Your nearest and dearest, around the Christmas fire, sharing tales and playing board games.

Or something like that, anyway. What you need in these circumstances is to make a massive pot of tea to keep them all happy on a cold day.

But what’s the best method of making a brew? Earlier this year, we asked Tom Meighan of Kasabian to show us how to make the ultimate cuppa as part of our Best Of British weekend. Take a look at what he had to say.