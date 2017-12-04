Advent Calendar #4: Sing Your Favourite “Carols”

Now Playing
4 December 2017, 06:00
Remember when Johnny Vaughan sang some punk classics with Liam Gallagher? It’ll make you feel all warm inside.
Christmas is a time for communal singing - the old hymns, the favourite carols… or maybe the Christmas hits of yesteryear?
Slade, Band Aid, Mariah Carey… or maybe you would like to get a sing-song going with some tunes further afield?
Johnny Vaughan discovered that he had something in common with superstar Liam Gallagher - the Sex Pistols!
Relive the classic moment from earlier this year as part of Radio X’s Video Advent Calendar.