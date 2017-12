Advent Calendar #24: Let’s Gather Round And Sing

Watch Ed Sheeran play his hit Castle On the Hill.

To end our 2017 Advent Calendar of the best bits of Radio X this year, here’s a very special acoustic song from this year’s Christmas Number 1 artist.

Ed Sheeran came into the Radio X studios to play a unique version of his hit Castle On The Hill above. And trust us when we say that his voice sounds spectacular.

Happy Christmas!