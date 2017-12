Advent Calendar #23: Time For A Christmas Drink With Friends!

Dom Invites R2-D2 & BB-8 For Pub Drinks

Christmas is a time for catching up with old friends, and recently, Dominic Byrne caught up with the cast of Star Wars - andmanaged to invite BB-8 and R2-D2 for a drink.

Unfortunately, they didn't seem to keen on going out with Dom- never mind Chris Moyles...

Talk about rejection! We're going to blame it on the fact they cant actually nod that easily...