Advent Calendar #19: Remember Those Christmas TV Classics?

Gather round for a game of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Toby Tarrant will play the part of his dad, No, really!

Anyone who listens to The Chris Moyles Show knows he loves to do an impression of Chris Tarrant... especially when his son Toby Tarrant is around.

But earlier this year, Toby decided to show us how it's really done, with a spot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Watch our video to see him at work, and Dom go hysterical over it.

It's literally like Chris Tarrant is in the room.