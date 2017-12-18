Advent Calendar #18: It’s Christmas Party Time!

Remember the time Pippa was getting ready for a DJ set?

Back in the summer, Pippa played an epic DJ set. She was so excited, she made a video of her preparations and it was hilarious.

In true Pippa style, she ran into a few snags while shooting her video before heading off, and almost forgot her phone.

Nevertheless, she totally recovered by the time she made it back into Central London and absolutely smashed her DJ set.