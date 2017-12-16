Advent Calendar #16: Everyone Loves A Party Game!

Relive the moment when Jeff Goldblum got caught up in the Reverse Words Game…

After Christmas dinner, we all love a good party game. Pictionary, Trivial Pursuit… how about the Reverse Words Game?

It’s a favourite quiz on the Chris Moyles show, and we couldn’t believe it when Hollywood legend Jeff Goldbum proved he was pretty good at random, off-the-cuff games.

The Hollywood A-Lister popped in to see Chris and the team to discuss his role in Thor: Ragnarok, but they couldn't help getting him involved in The Reverse Game.

He’s an absolute legend.