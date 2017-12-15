Advent Calendar #15: A Christmas Wish Comes True

Now Playing
15 December 2017, 13:45
Watch the moment when Producer James met his all-time hero…
Everyone loves a surprise at Christmas, but how about THIS for a dream coming true?
Back in November, Toby Tarrant was covering the Breakfast Show and decided to end the week with a very special treat for Producer James.
It was already known that he’s a huge fan of a particular TV presenter… so what could be better than some prosecco and a visit from a childhood hero?
Unfortunately, James had gone out with Pippa to the Student Radio Awards the night before, so he wasn’t at his best…