Advent Calendar #15: A Christmas Wish Comes True

Watch the moment when Producer James met his all-time hero…

Everyone loves a surprise at Christmas, but how about THIS for a dream coming true?

Back in November, Toby Tarrant was covering the Breakfast Show and decided to end the week with a very special treat for Producer James.

It was already known that he’s a huge fan of a particular TV presenter… so what could be better than some prosecco and a visit from a childhood hero?

Unfortunately, James had gone out with Pippa to the Student Radio Awards the night before, so he wasn’t at his best…