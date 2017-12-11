Advent Calendar #11: Give A Gift That Will Last Forever

Now Playing
11 December 2017, 06:00
Remember when Pippa tattooed Toby Tarrant’s arse LIVE on air? What a gift!
Picking a gift for your nearest and dearest is often tricky, but there’s nothing better than giving a present that you’ve made yourself.
Earlier this year, Pippa pledged to give Toby Tarrant a tattoo live on the Breakfast Show,
It was a first for both of them, with the Radio X DJ having never had a tattoo before, and Pippa never doing one.
Somehow, the Rolling Stones lips and tongue came out just as it should have, and Toby was pretty impressed.
One person who's not a fan is Toby's poor mum, who got told about the news on air. Oops.