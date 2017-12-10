Advent Calendar #10: Having Guests Round At Christmas?

But don’t get them locked in the pantry, like Russell Brand did with Noel Gallagher.

Back in April, Russell Brand made a return to the airwaves with a brand new show on Radio X.

Noel Gallagher helped mark Russell’s comeback by calling in to his first show.

Ever the wind-up merchant, the Oasis man couldn't help but bring up the time Russell Brand got stuck in his "walk-in pantry".

Let’s hope this doesn’t happen to YOU at Christmas!