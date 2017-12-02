Advent Calendar #2: Richard Ashcroft Gets The Singalong Going

Let’s look back at an amazing performance from the former Verve frontman from earlier in the year.

It’s Christmas, and ’tis the season for communal singing.

But let’s not worry about those fusty old Christmas Carols - this is the sort of singalong you REALLY want.

Some would say it’s a hymn. Maybe an URBAN Hymn.

Here's Richard Ashcroft performing a STUNNING acoustic version of his solo hit, They Don't Know Me on Gordon Smart's show back in March.

