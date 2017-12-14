Advent Calendar #14: When An Elderly Relative Gets Your Name Wrong

Dave Grohl’s Christopher Walken impression is BRILLIANT.

Back in September, Dave Grohl revealed a secret talent - impressions!

His take on actor Christopher Walken is 100% spot on, as he demonstrated to Chris Moyles.

Chatting about the time that Foo Fighters appeared on Saturday Night Live, Big Dave related the tale of Walken asking the band how they wanted to be introduced.

His impression of Christopher Walken announcing "Foo FIGHT-ers" is utterly brilliant. We guarantee you'll never say their name in any other way again.