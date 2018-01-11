This Feeling Announces Big In 2018 Shows

Find out who's among the UK's most exciting new talent set for shows in January and February this year.

This Feeling has announced its Big In 2018 tour, which will showcase the most exciting new talent set to take the music world by storm this year.

The champions of grass roots rock 'n' roll - who have been credited with helping to break the likes of Catfish and The Bottlemen, Blossoms, Cabbage and Bang Bang Romeo - will be visiting London, Manchester and Glasgow armed with the bands they believe are destined for big things in 2018.

London's Nambucca will host the first of five events, with the likes of Anteros (pictured), Judas, Sheafs and more kicking things off on Saturday 13 January.

Meanwhile, The Velvet Hands, The Scruff and more will head to Camden's The Monarch on Thursday 25 January.

The two Manchester dates will both take place at Jimmy's on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January, with the likes of Proletariat and Mint playing the opening date, while Wulfman Fury, The Jade Assembly, Generation and more take centre stage on the second night.

The Scottish date sees Heavy Rapids, Rituals, Carousel and The Capollos hit Broadcast in Glasgow on Friday 9 February, while each show will be followed by This Feeling's slickest selectors, who will spin anthems from Kasabian, Oasis, Stone Roses and a whole load more.

Get more information and tickets at www.thisfeeling.co.uk

See the full line-up of Big in 2018:

13 January - London Nambucca -w/ Anteros, Judas, Avalanche Party, Sheafs, Hey Charlie, Himalayas, Calva Louise, The Surrenders + Lucie Barat

20 January - Manchester Jimmy's - w/ Proletariat, Mint, Matter Of Mind + Voodoos

21 January - Manchester Jimmy's - w/ Wulfman Fury, The Jade Assembly, Generation + The Racket

25 January - London The Monarch - w/ The Velvet Hands, The Scruff, Ulysses Wells, Nadia Sheikh, Sleeptalking + Sons

9 February - Glasgow Broadcast - w/ Heavy Rapids, Rituals, Carousel + The Capollos

Along with the line-up of gigs comes This Feeling's list of 28 acts set for great things this year.

Get to know each them by checking out their "This Feeling Big in 2018" playlist:

In 2016 This Feeling celebrated their 10th anniversary, and in that time they have been the leaders in giving, young, unsigned guitar bands a platform to ply their trade with regular gigs and club nights across the UK.

This Feeling is now operating in 35+ cities/towns around the UK and with cities/towns such as Plymouth, Dundee, Grimbsy with many more to be added this year.