Tickets For Sziget Festival 2018 Are On Sale Now

20 February 2018, 10:00

Alex Turner Arctic Monkeys Rock en Seine 2014

Find out how to buy tickets to the Hungarian festival, which will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Mumford & Sons headline.

Sziget Festival is set to open its doors from 8-15 August this year, playing host to headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Kygo and Mumford & Sons.

Sziget Festival press image

The seven-day music and arts experience - which takes place in Budapest, Hungary - will bring together 450,000 people for Europe's largest cultural movement of its kind.

Also lined-up for the festival are the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Blossoms, Everything Everything and the newly added Gorillaz.

Gorillaz 2017

If you fancy being part of the Love Revolution and seeing some of the world's biggest and most exciting acts, buy your passes to the Island of Freedom here.  

Tickets for Sziget Festival are on sale now:

Buy TIckets

Visit szigetfestival.com for the latest info.

Watch the official Sziget 2017 aftermovie here:

 

Lead photo credit: Lionel Moreau/ABACA/PA Images

