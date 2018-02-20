Tickets For Sziget Festival 2018 Are On Sale Now

Find out how to buy tickets to the Hungarian festival, which will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Mumford & Sons headline.

Sziget Festival is set to open its doors from 8-15 August this year, playing host to headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Kygo and Mumford & Sons.

The seven-day music and arts experience - which takes place in Budapest, Hungary - will bring together 450,000 people for Europe's largest cultural movement of its kind.

Also lined-up for the festival are the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Blossoms, Everything Everything and the newly added Gorillaz.

Lead photo credit: Lionel Moreau/ABACA/PA Images