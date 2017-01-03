Spring King, Laurel, and more for X-Posure All-Dayer 2017

3rd January 2017, 17:52

You can get tickets to John Kennedy's annual new music showcase now.

Spring King

Let's be honest. We all love discovering new music, but sometimes struggle to know where to look. Well, wonder no more.

The annual X-Posure Live All Dayer returns on Saturday 28 January 2017 at London's Omeara, and it's the perfect place to uncover your new favourite artist. This year, X-Posure favourites Spring King headline with Scarlet RascalWovoka Gentle and Dead Pretties also on the bill. 

The night will be hosted by our very own John Kennedy, who's X-Posure Live new music night has run alongside John's X-Posure radio show since 1999.

All hail new music!
 
You can listen to Spring King's Who Are You? below.

