Spring King, Laurel, and more for X-Posure All-Dayer 2017

Let's be honest. We all love discovering new music, but sometimes struggle to know where to look. Well, wonder no more.

The annual X-Posure Live All Dayer returns on Saturday 28 January 2017 at London's Omeara, and it's the perfect place to uncover your new favourite artist. This year, X-Posure favourites Spring King headline with Scarlet Rascal, Wovoka Gentle and Dead Pretties also on the bill.

The night will be hosted by our very own John Kennedy, who's X-Posure Live new music night has run alongside John's X-Posure radio show since 1999.

All hail new music!

You can listen to Spring King's Who Are You? below.