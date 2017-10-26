See The National Play All Points East Festival 2018

Find out how to get tickets to the new festival, where the Ohio outfit will be joined by The War On Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint and more.

The National have been confirmed for brand new east London festival, All Points East.

The Day I Die outfit will play London's Victoria Park on Saturday 2 June 2018, joined by the likes of Future Islands, The War On Drugs, Warpaint and many more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 27 October from 9am.

All Points East is a brand new ten day event taking place from 25 May-3 June 2018 in East London’s beautiful Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets. Kicking off on the May bank holiday will be a three day music festival with a thrillingly diverse line up of some of the coolest names in music.

Following the opening weekend, a four-day community focused midweek event will deliver an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema and more to reflect the vibrancy of its surrounding area.

All Points East culminates the following weekend with three huge standalone headline shows with some of the most exciting acts around.

Find out more at www.allpointseastfestival.com