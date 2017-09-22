See Reverend & The Makers On Their 2017 UK Tour

22 September 2017, 10:00

Reverend and the Makers press image 2017 credit: R

Reverend & The Makers have announced UK tour dates for October and November this year.

To celebrate the release of their new album - The Death Of A King - on 22 September- the Heavyweight Champion outfit will embark on dates, which include a show at London's Electric Ballroom. 

Tickets are on sale now.

OCTOBER

14 October - Glasgow Garage 

25 October - London, Electric Ballroom

27 October - Sheffield, O2 Academy 

NOVEMBER

4 November - Manchester Academy 

Photo credit: Roger Sargent

