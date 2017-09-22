See Reverend & The Makers On Their 2017 UK Tour

Now Playing
22 September 2017, 10:00
Tickets are on sale now.
Reverend & The Makers have announced UK tour dates for October and November this year.
To celebrate the release of their new album - The Death Of A King - on 22 September- the Heavyweight Champion outfit will embark on dates, which include a show at London's Electric Ballroom.
OCTOBER
14 October - Glasgow Garage
25 October - London, Electric Ballroom
27 October - Sheffield, O2 Academy
NOVEMBER
4 November - Manchester Academy
Photo credit: Roger Sargent