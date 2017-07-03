See Nothing But Thieves On Their 2017 UK Tour

Kodaline Announce UK Tour Dates
The Irish quartet return in December with more shows.
Find how to get tickets to their live dates this November.
Nothing But Thieves have announced a UK tour this autumn, with support from July Talk and Darlia.
The Trip Switch rockers will embark on dates throughout November, including shows at London's Roundhouse and Manchester's Albert Hall.
:: UK we're going on tour in Nov to finally play you the new album. Pre-order Broken Machine for presale access: https://t.co/fNxUJUl2Yv :: pic.twitter.com/5yKN6Httqd— Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) June 30, 2017
Fans can gain pre-sale access when ordering their new Broken Machine album.
Tickets will be available on pre-sale sale from 4 and 5 July here:
Sunday 5 November - Newcastle O2 Academy
Tuesday 7 November - Glasgow O2 Academy
Wednesday 8 November - Manchester Albert Hall
Friday 10 November - Nottingham Rock City
Saturday 11 November - Loverpool O2 Academy
Monday 13 November - Bristol O2 Academy
Tuesday 14 November - Norwich UEA
Wednesday 15 November - Southampton O2 Guidhall
Friday 17 November - London Roundhouse
