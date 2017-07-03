See Nothing But Thieves On Their 2017 UK Tour

Nothing But Thieves have announced a UK tour this autumn, with support from July Talk and Darlia.

The Trip Switch rockers will embark on dates throughout November, including shows at London's Roundhouse and Manchester's Albert Hall.

Fans can gain pre-sale access when ordering their new Broken Machine album.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale sale from 4 and 5 July here:

See their full dates below: 

Sunday 5 November - Newcastle O2 Academy
Tuesday 7 November  - Glasgow O2 Academy
Wednesday 8 November - Manchester Albert Hall
Friday 10 November - Nottingham Rock City
Saturday 11 November - Loverpool O2 Academy
Monday 13 November - Bristol O2 Academy
Tuesday 14 November - Norwich UEA
Wednesday 15 November - Southampton O2 Guidhall
Friday 17 November - London Roundhouse 

