See Nothing But Thieves On Their 2017 UK Tour

Nothing But Thieves have announced a UK tour this autumn, with support from July Talk and Darlia.

The Trip Switch rockers will embark on dates throughout November, including shows at London's Roundhouse and Manchester's Albert Hall.

:: UK we're going on tour in Nov to finally play you the new album. Pre-order Broken Machine for presale access: https://t.co/fNxUJUl2Yv :: pic.twitter.com/5yKN6Httqd — Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) June 30, 2017

Fans can gain pre-sale access when ordering their new Broken Machine album.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale sale from 4 and 5 July here:

See their full dates below:

Sunday 5 November - Newcastle O2 Academy

Tuesday 7 November - Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday 8 November - Manchester Albert Hall

Friday 10 November - Nottingham Rock City

Saturday 11 November - Loverpool O2 Academy

Monday 13 November - Bristol O2 Academy

Tuesday 14 November - Norwich UEA

Wednesday 15 November - Southampton O2 Guidhall

Friday 17 November - London Roundhouse