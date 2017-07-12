See Depeche Mode On Their Global Spirit Tour

Having played a huge sold-out homecoming show at London Stadium in June, Depeche Mode are set to return to the UK for three massive indoor shows in November of 2017.



The Global Spirit Tour will visit Manchester, Birmingham and London. The full tour itinerary is:



Friday 17 November - Manchester Arena

Sunday 19 November - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday 22 November - O2 Arena, London

The Global Spirit tour supports the band’s 14th studio album, Spirit, which was released in March 2017 and has already spawned the single Where’s The Revolution. The tour has already made its way across stadiums in Eastern and Western Europe, and will head to North America for 30 shows in August, September and October, including a record-breaking four nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, before continuing to stadiums in Latin America in March 2018.

For more on Depeche Mode's Global Spirit tour, see www.depechemode.com/tour