RivFest Returns For 2017 To Support Viola Beach Charity

WATCH: Teenage James Corden Interviews Meat Loaf
See the baby-faced star chat to the rock legend in this brilliant bit of archive TV.
Maximo Park and Billy Bragg are just two names that will play the event set up by the family of musician River Reeves, who died last year.
RivFest, the event set up by the family of the late Viola Beach guitarist River Reeves, is set to return this autumn, with sets from Maximo Park, Billy Bragg, Eliza And The Bear and many more.
The event will take place on Saturday 2 September at Priestly College in Warrington, the home town of the band who died in a tragic car accident last year.
The four members of Viola Beach - Reeves, Kris Leonard, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin - and their manager Craig Tarry were all killed when their car fell off a bridge in Sweden in February 2016.
Tickets for the event are on sale now via a variety of methods at www.riverreevesfoundation.org/rivfest-2017
Organisers say that for every ticket sold, £1 will be donated to the We Love Manchester campaign set up by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council in support of victims of the recent terrorist attack in the city.
Proceeds will also go to The River Reeves Foundation, which will be working with bus company Arriva NW to create a River Reeves double decker fleet that will include a recording studio bus, animation bus, theatre bus, dance bus, creative arts bus, as well as single deckers providing mental health support for youngsters.
The buses will tour schools and provide inspiration to youngsters, many from disadvantaged backgrounds as well as wider support for those struggling to access mental health support.
Following their tribute to Viola Beach at Glastonbury in 2016, Coldplay are supporting the bus project and will have their images over the buses.
The aims of the foundation are to help young people realise their dreams as actors, writers, artists, directors and musicians through grants, donations and other payments.
For more on the charity, see www.riverreevesfoundation.org
Last year, Radio X presented a special tribute programme about Viola Beach on the release of their debut album - you can listen again here:
Viola Beach Album Playback
Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.
54:27
