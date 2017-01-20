See Circa Waves On Tour In 2017

Liverpool’s Circa Waves are back with a new album in 2017.

Their debut LP, Young Chasers, was one of last year’s biggest debuts and the quartet have spent much of the past 12 months touring heavily.

Their second outing is titled Different Creatures and will arrive on 10 March 2017, while the first single, Wake Up, is available now.

To support the release, the group have also lined up the following UK tour dates:

23 March 2017 Manchester Academy

31 March 2017 O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tickets for the shows go on-sale at 9am on Friday 2 December.