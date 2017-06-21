See Blink-182 On Their UK Tour This Summer

21st June 2017, 06:00

The trio head out on a major UK tour in July 2017.

Blink 182 have announced a huge string of dates in July, which will kick of fat Cardiff's Mototpoint Arena on Monday 3 July and round off at London's O2 Arena on 19 July. 

The Bored To Death rockers will also tour their California album - which hit No.1 in the UK and US charts - at the the Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Support comes from acclaimed British singer-songwriter Frank Turner and The Front Bottoms.

Tickets are on sale now at gigsandtours.com.

See the band's announced dates below: 

Monday 3 July – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 4 July – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 5 July – Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 7 July – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sunday 9 July – Newcastle Arena
Tuesday 11 July – Glasgow SSE Hyrdo
Friday 14 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl
Saturday 15 July  – Liverpool Echo Arena
Monday 17 July  – Bournemouth Int Centre
Wednesday 19 July  – London The O2

