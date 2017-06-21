See Blink-182 On Their UK Tour This Summer

Liam Fray Gives Not Nineteen Forever A Haunting Makeover
The frontman joined Radio X’s Gordon Smart to perform some classic Courteeners tunes live in the studio. And it was spellbinding. Watch the whole session.
The trio head out on a major UK tour in July 2017.
Blink 182 have announced a huge string of dates in July, which will kick of fat Cardiff's Mototpoint Arena on Monday 3 July and round off at London's O2 Arena on 19 July.
The Bored To Death rockers will also tour their California album - which hit No.1 in the UK and US charts - at the the Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.
Support comes from acclaimed British singer-songwriter Frank Turner and The Front Bottoms.
Tickets are on sale now at gigsandtours.com.
Monday 3 July – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 4 July – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 5 July – Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 7 July – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sunday 9 July – Newcastle Arena
Tuesday 11 July – Glasgow SSE Hyrdo
Friday 14 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl
Saturday 15 July – Liverpool Echo Arena
Monday 17 July – Bournemouth Int Centre
Wednesday 19 July – London The O2
