See Blink-182 On Their UK Tour This Summer

Blink 182 have announced a huge string of dates in July, which will kick of fat Cardiff's Mototpoint Arena on Monday 3 July and round off at London's O2 Arena on 19 July.

The Bored To Death rockers will also tour their California album - which hit No.1 in the UK and US charts - at the the Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Support comes from acclaimed British singer-songwriter Frank Turner and The Front Bottoms.

Tickets are on sale now at gigsandtours.com.

See the band's announced dates below:

Monday 3 July – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 4 July – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 5 July – Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 7 July – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sunday 9 July – Newcastle Arena

Tuesday 11 July – Glasgow SSE Hyrdo

Friday 14 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

Saturday 15 July – Liverpool Echo Arena

Monday 17 July – Bournemouth Int Centre

Wednesday 19 July – London The O2