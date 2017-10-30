Terms And Conditions: Win Tickets To See Noel Gallagher In London

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Apple Music’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run Monday 30th October 2017 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”). Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the ON AIR Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must text the number given out on-air.

4. The on-air presenter will give one question based on the artist Noel Gallagher

5. From all correct and eligible entrants, five entrants across the show will be randomly selected as the winners.

6. All Entrants will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation will be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global; is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over; or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

Eligibility:

7. Entrants must be 18 years or over.

8. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

5 winners will each receive 1 x Pair of Tickets to Noel Gallagher’s performance at London's York Hall on Wednesday 1st November 2017 plus:

Prize Terms and Conditions:

Return travel for two people to London on Wednesday 1 st – Thursday 2 nd November 2017

Return private luxury transfers from the station to the hotel

Overnight accommodation at the 4-star RE London Hotel Shoreditch on Wednesday 1 st – Thursday 2 nd November 2017

Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant

Tickets for two people to an exclusive gig Wednesday 1st November 2017

Tickets will be emailed as a PDF

By attending this Event, You agree that film and audio recordings of the Event, including your voice and likeness, may be used for any purpose on a worldwide basis in perpetuity without any compensation to You.



ID checks will be carried out upon entry to the Event; the name on the Ticket must match that of the ID. Only government-issued photo IDs are acceptable. You must be aged 18 years or over to attend this Event.

Travel is subject to availability and at the discretion of the organiser. Will be on Wednesday 1 st – Thursday 2 nd November 2017. Winners must be available on this date

Travel will be by train and must be off peak.

Transfers will be private and not shared with other passengers

Hotel is classed as a 4 Star and is based on four adults sharing two twin rooms with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them.

9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.