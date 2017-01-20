LISTEN: The xx Talk John Kennedy Through I See You

20th January 2017, 12:48

Romy Madeley Croft and Oliver Sim take Radio X's guru of new music through their amazing third album, I See You.

The follow-up to their 2012's Number 1 album, Co-Exist, I See You this the third outing for the trio of Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith. Radio X's John Kennedy has been a champion of the band since their very first release, so who better to take Romy and Oliver through the ideas behind the new record, their subtle change in sound and working in Texas with producer  Rodaidh McDonald?

Listen to the full track-by-track interview here:

The xx - I See You track listing

Dangerous
Say Something Loving
Lips
A Violent Noise
Performance
Replica
Brave for You
On Hold
I Dare You
Test Me

 

