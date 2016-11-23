WATCH: Why Richard Ashcroft Won't Play Certain Verve Songs...

Richard Ashcroft has talked about performing his new album, and what to expect for his upcoming live shows.

Speaking to Radio X's Vernon Kay about why he never performs certain Verve songs like Come On, he revealed: "I think I've just avoided over the years the tunes I think we wrote as a collective in a way."

Watch him explain below:

Play Richard Ashcroft talks why he doesn't play more Verve tracks Richard Ashcroft talks why he doesn't play more Verve tracks 00:46

The former Verve frontman added: "These are the songs I wrote and arranged etcetera. The other ones are the ones the band wrote collectively. Yeah I wrote the lyrics and whatever, but you know Nick (McCabe) would come up with the riff or etcetera."

Asked whether he compares his Verve gigs to the shows he plays now, he said: "I don't really dwell on it. There's something about the songs that i've written... performing them now. There seems to be this other depth and quality. Not only to my feelings but to the songs, whether it be a Lucky Man or Drugs Don't Work."

See what else he had to see here:

Play Richard Ashcroft interview Richard Ashcroft talks to Vernon Kay about performing and his upcoming live shows. 03:48

Richard Ashcroft is set for two huge shows next month in Liverpool and London.

See his dates below:

Wednesday 7 December 2016 - Liverpool Echo Arena

Friday 9 December 2016 - London O2 Arena

