WATCH: Vernon Really Outdid Himself With Today's Outfit

18th August 2016, 10:57

We didn't think Vernon could better yesterday's outfit, but he really did. Watch in wonder.

Pippa Taylor
So yesterday Vernon came into the studio dressed as...God knows what. 
 
We thought that was the end of it. 
 
But today, well, he rocked up in something pretty mad. See you yourself.
 
Play

Vernon's outfit is certainly on a par with yesterday's Ghillie suit...

...But what will he find for tomorrow's show?

01:43

Comments

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X