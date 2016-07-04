WATCH: Has Ricky Wilson Got His Eye On Producing Adele's Next Album?

4th July 2016, 14:37

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman has some strong suggestions for Adele's new music.

Ricky Wilson and Adele Splitscreen

Vernon Kay and Ricky Wilson played our Top 40 hits game this morning, and Ricky came up trumps, guessing Adele's Send My Love (To Your New Lover) track with ease. He did think the song was missing one thing though, and decided to show us exactly what that was before offering himself up as the producer of Adele's next album.

Watch the video below:

 

Play

Could Ricky Wilson be producing the next Adele album?

He's certainly got the skills...

00:42

We're sure Adele will get her people to call your people, Ricky!

