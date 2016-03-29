WATCH: Dom Gets A Letter "From Prison"

29th March 2016, 15:13

It's the first day back after the Bank Holiday, and Dom's rifling through your fan mail.

Dom reads fan letter on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom gets some more interesting mail 

It's back to work from the Bank Holiday weekend and Dom, Pippa and Dave celebrated by reading out more listeners' letters with Vernon. Dom got some lovely merchandise from one listener, but was taken slightly by surprise by his letter from "H.M.P Springmill" prison...

Dom got sent some more interesting post and even some gifts!

