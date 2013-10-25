X-Posure Thursday 24th October 2013

10-11pm (Deep)

Jamie Lenman ‘Fizzy Blood’ (Xtra Mile)

Cage The Elephant ‘Spiderhead’ (DSP/Virgin)

Debukas ‘Shake’ (2020Vision)

Ecstasy ‘Exhale’ (National Anthem)

Steve Mason ‘Fire!’ (Domino)

X-Posure Hot One: Future Of The Left ‘Johnny Borrell Afterlife’ (Prescriptions)

Artist In Residence, Session Track: Ghostpoet ‘Them Waters’

One Night Stand, Session Track: Waxahatchee ‘Lips And Limbs’

Swearin’ ‘Dust In The Gold Sack’ (Wichita)

Trans ‘Dancing Shoes’ (Rough Trade)

King Krule ‘Neptune Estate’ (XL)

George Ezra ‘Budapest’ (Columbia)

Goldheart Assembly ‘The Idiot’ (Music Club)



11pm-Midnight (Deeper)

Royal Blood ‘Out Of The Black’

Telegram ‘Follow’ (Gram Gram)

Billy Bragg ‘To Have And To Have Not’ (Cooking Vinyl)

One Night Stand, Session Track: Waxahatchee ‘Swan Dive’

Haraket ‘Level Head’ (Melodica)

Tolokosh ‘Unknown Animal’ (Jack To Phono)

Sivu ‘I Lost Myself’ (Static Signals)

X-Posure Live Set: Thumpers ‘Sound Of Screams / I’m Still Standing / Unkinder‘ –

recorded live at X-Posure Live 7/8/13 @ The Barfly, London

X-Posure Big One: TOY ‘Join The Dots’ (Heavenly)



Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

Cub Sport ‘Paradise’ (Cosine)

Moon King ‘Sleeping In My Car’ (Tough Love)

Marmozets ‘Move.Shake.Hide.’ (Vibetech)

One Night Stand, Session Track: Waxahatchee ‘Dixie Cups And Jars’

Neil Halstead ‘Alison’ (Sonic Cathedral)

X-Posure Live Set: The Wave Pictures ‘I Like You The Best / ? / Eskimo Kiss / We Cried –

recorded live at X-Posure Live 26/2/13 @ The Barfly, London

One Night Stand, Session Track: Waxahatchee ‘Bathtub’

Sam Green And The Midnight Heist ‘Miles Away’ (www.samgreenandthemidnightheist.com)



