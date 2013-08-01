X-Posure Playlist Wednesday 31 July 2013

Artists In Residence: Laurel Collective

One Night Stand: Losers

X-Posure Hot One: Regina Spektor 'You've Got Time' (Warner Bros)

X-Posure Big One: Money ‘Hold Me Forever’ (Bella Union)



10-11pm (Deep)



Deap Vally 'Bad For My Body' (Island/Communion)

Drenge 'Face Like A Skull' (Infectious)

CuT 'Time Traveller' ()

Grass House 'I Was A Streetlight' (Marshall Teller)

Keebo 'Native American' ()

X-Posure Hot One: Regina Spektor 'You've Got Time' (Warner Bros)

Frankie & The Heartstrings 'That Girl, That Scene' (Pop Sex)

Moon King 'Only Child' (Tough Love)

Artists In Residence, Session Track: Laurel Collective 'They Hate Me'

One Night Stand, Session Track: Losers 'Azan'

X-Posure Big One: Money 'Hold Me Forever' (Bella Union)

Bent Cousin 'Widening The Vision' ()



11pm-Midnight (Deeper)



Factory Floor 'Turn It Up' (DFA)

Ron Hardy 'Sensation' (Harmless)

Bloc Party 'Ratchet (Rustie Remix)' ()

One Night Stand, Session Track: Losers 'Us Vs Night'

Live Studio Guests: Interview w/ Tom Bellamy & Paul Mullen of Losers

One Night Stand, Session Track: Losers 'Turn Around'

Live Studio Guests: Interview w/ Tom Bellamy & Paul Mullen of Losers continued

One Night Stand, Session Track: Losers 'Think You'

CuT 'Love' ()

Waxatchee 'Lips And Limbs' (Wichita)





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

Haim 'The Wire' (Polydor)

Pinkunoizu 'Moped' (Full Time Hobby)

Hills 'Rise Again' (Rocket)

Keebo 'The World Is Waiting' ()

Julia Holter 'In The Green Wild' (Domino)

Forest Fire 'Waiting In The Night' (Fat Cat)

Gang Colours 'Invisible In Your City' (Brownswood)

Lorn 'Inverted' (Ninja Tune)

Jono McCleery 'Ballade' (Ninja Tune)

Grey Reverend 'Everlasting' (Motion Audio)

The Chills 'Molten Gold' (Fire)

Exit Calm 'When They Rise' ()

PINS 'Get With Me' (Bella Union)

Jetplane Landing 'My Radio Heart' (Smalltown America)

Tiny Planets 'Finalised' (Philophobia)

Rose Windows 'Native Dreams' (Sub Pop)







