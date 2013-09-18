X-Posure Playlist Tuesday 17 September 2013

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Artists In Residence: Embers X-Posure Hot One: James Blake ‘Life Round Here (feat. Chance The Rapper)’ (Polydor) X-Posure Big One: Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town’ (Greco-Roman) X-Posure Album Playback: Manic Street Preachers ‘Rewind The Film’ (Columbia)
Temple Songs ‘I Can’t Look After You’ (RIP Records)
High Hazels ‘Hearts Are Breaking’ (Heist Or Hit)
Lord Huron ‘She Lit A Fire’ (Play It Again Sam/I Am Sound)
Jon Hopkins feat. Purity Ring ‘Breathe This Air’ (Domino)
X-Posure Hot One: James Blake ‘Life Round Here (feat. Chance The Rapper)’ (Polydor)
Artists In Residence, Session Track: Embers ‘Sins Unknown’
X-Posure Big One: Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town (feat. Kate Tempest)(Joe Goddard Dub)’ (Greco-Roman)
Baio ‘Mira’ (Future Classic)
Manic Street Preachers ‘Don’t Be Evil’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers
Manic Street Preachers ‘This Sullen Welsh Heart (feat. Lucy Rose)’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘Show Me The Wonder’ (Columbia)
Manic Street Preachers ‘Rewind The Film (feat. Richard Hawley)’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘Builder Of Routines’ (Columbia)
Manic Street Preachers ‘4 Lonely Roads (feat. Cate Le Bon)’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘(I Miss The) Tokyo Skyline’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘Anthem For A Lost Cause’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘As Holy As The Soil (That Buries Your Skin)’ (Columbia)
Manic Street Preachers ‘3 Ways To See Despair’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ‘Running Out Of Fantasy’ (Columbia)
Manic Street Preachers ‘Manorbier’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued
Manic Street Preachers ’30-Year War’ (Columbia)
Future Of The Left ‘Bread Cheese Bow And Arrow’ ()
