X-Posure Playlist Tuesday 17 September 2013

10-11pm (Deep)



Temple Songs ‘I Can’t Look After You’ (RIP Records)

High Hazels ‘Hearts Are Breaking’ (Heist Or Hit)

Lord Huron ‘She Lit A Fire’ (Play It Again Sam/I Am Sound)

Jon Hopkins feat. Purity Ring ‘Breathe This Air’ (Domino)

X-Posure Hot One: James Blake ‘Life Round Here (feat. Chance The Rapper)’ (Polydor)

Artists In Residence, Session Track: Embers ‘Sins Unknown’

X-Posure Big One: Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town (feat. Kate Tempest)(Joe Goddard Dub)’ (Greco-Roman)

Baio ‘Mira’ (Future Classic)

Manic Street Preachers ‘Don’t Be Evil’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers





11pm-Midnight (Deeper)

Manic Street Preachers ‘This Sullen Welsh Heart (feat. Lucy Rose)’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ‘Show Me The Wonder’ (Columbia)

Manic Street Preachers ‘Rewind The Film (feat. Richard Hawley)’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ‘Builder Of Routines’ (Columbia)

Manic Street Preachers ‘4 Lonely Roads (feat. Cate Le Bon)’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ‘(I Miss The) Tokyo Skyline’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

Manic Street Preachers ‘Anthem For A Lost Cause’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ‘As Holy As The Soil (That Buries Your Skin)’ (Columbia)

Manic Street Preachers ‘3 Ways To See Despair’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ‘Running Out Of Fantasy’ (Columbia)

Manic Street Preachers ‘Manorbier’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Album Playback: Interview w/ James Dean Bradfield & Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers continued

Manic Street Preachers ’30-Year War’ (Columbia)

Future Of The Left ‘Bread Cheese Bow And Arrow’ ()