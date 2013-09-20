X-Posure Playlist Thursday 19 September 2013

10-11pm (Deep)

CuT ‘Let’s Go’ (@cuttheband)

AK/DK ‘Battersea’ (Bandcamp)

Bent Cousin ‘Dizzy (feat. Mark Professor)’ (soundcloud)

Roots Manuva ‘Stolen Youth’ (Big Dada)

Mt. Wolf ‘Midnight Shallows’ (Third Rock)

X-Posure Hot One: Cosmo ‘Swarm’ (www.CosmoMusic.co.uk)

One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Runaway’

One Night Stand: Phone Interview w/ Nadine Shah

One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Blue’

Artists In Residence, Session Track: Embers ‘Love The Lost’

Bipolar Sunshine ‘Love More Worry Less’ ()





11pm-Midnight (Deeper)

Joanna Gruesome ‘Sugarcrush’ (Fortuna Pop!)

Spring King ‘Let’s Ride’ (white)

Trampolene ‘You Do Nothing For Me’ ()

Cut Yourself In Half ‘Do It Or Die’ (New Heavy Sounds)

Antlered Man ‘GDZ’ (New Heavy Sounds)

MGMT ‘Alien Days’ (Columbia)

Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT

MGMT ‘Your Life Is A Lie’ (Columbia)

Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT

MGMT ‘An Orphan Of Fortune’ (Columbia)

One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Aching Bones’

X-Posure Big One: Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town (feat. Kate Tempest)’ (Greco-Roman)





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

MGMT ‘Introspection’ (Columbia)

Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT

MGMT ‘Plenty Of Girls In The Sea’ (Columbia)

Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT

MGMT ‘A Good Sadness’ (Columbia)

X-Posure Live Set: Catfish & The Bottlemen – recorded live at X-Posure Live 23/7/13 @ The Barfly, London

One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘To Be A Young Man’

