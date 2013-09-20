X-Posure Playlist Thursday 19 September 2013

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Artists In Residence: Embers One Night Stand: Nadine Shah Interview Guests: MGMT X-Posure Live Set: Catfish & The Bottlemen X-Posure Hot One: Cosmo ‘Swarm’ (www.CosmoMusic.co.uk) X-Posure Big One: Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town (feat. Kate Tempest)’ (Greco-Roman)
CuT ‘Let’s Go’ (@cuttheband)
AK/DK ‘Battersea’ (Bandcamp)
Bent Cousin ‘Dizzy (feat. Mark Professor)’ (soundcloud)
Roots Manuva ‘Stolen Youth’ (Big Dada)
Mt. Wolf ‘Midnight Shallows’ (Third Rock)
One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Runaway’
One Night Stand: Phone Interview w/ Nadine Shah
One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Blue’
Artists In Residence, Session Track: Embers ‘Love The Lost’
Bipolar Sunshine ‘Love More Worry Less’ ()
Joanna Gruesome ‘Sugarcrush’ (Fortuna Pop!)
Spring King ‘Let’s Ride’ (white)
Trampolene ‘You Do Nothing For Me’ ()
Cut Yourself In Half ‘Do It Or Die’ (New Heavy Sounds)
Antlered Man ‘GDZ’ (New Heavy Sounds)
MGMT ‘Alien Days’ (Columbia)
Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT
MGMT ‘Your Life Is A Lie’ (Columbia)
Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT
MGMT ‘An Orphan Of Fortune’ (Columbia)
One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘Aching Bones’
MGMT ‘Introspection’ (Columbia)
Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT
MGMT ‘Plenty Of Girls In The Sea’ (Columbia)
Interview Guests: Andrew VanWyngarden & Ben Goldwasser of MGMT
MGMT ‘A Good Sadness’ (Columbia)
X-Posure Live Set: Catfish & The Bottlemen – recorded live at X-Posure Live 23/7/13 @ The Barfly, London
One Night Stand, Session Track: Nadine Shah ‘To Be A Young Man’
