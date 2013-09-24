X-Posure Playlist Monday 23 September 2013

10-11pm (Deep)



Letthemusicplay ‘Our Town (feat. Kate Tempest)(Joe Goddard Dub)’ (Greco-Roman)

Larry Gus ‘The Night Patrols (A Man Asleep)’ (DFA)

Totem ‘See-Saw Girl’ (Moshi Moshi)

Blaenavon ‘Prague’ (Transgressive)

X-Posure Hot One: Jamie Lenman ‘Fizzy Blood / Pretty Please‘ (Xtra Mile)

Artists In Residence, Session Track: Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs ‘Be Glamorous’

Alela Diane ‘About Farewell’ (Believe)

Luke Sital-Singh ‘Nothing Stays The Same’ (Parlophone)

Lord Huron ‘She Lit A Fire’ (PIAS)

Roots Manuva ‘Stolen Youth’ (Big Dada)

Jon Hopkins feat. Purity Ring ‘Breathe This Air’ (Domino)

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete ‘What’s Holding You?’ (Sonic Cathedral)





11pm-Midnight (Deeper)



Frankie & The Heartstrings ‘That Girl, That Scene’ (Wichita)

Lola Colt ‘I Get High If You Get High’ (Too Pure Singles Club)

Live Studio Guests: Martin Boyle of Club Fandango/Labelled With Love

Jacques Caramac & The Sweet Generation ‘It Takes All Sorts...’ (Everyday Life)

Tythe ‘Totem Poles’ (Sunday Best)

Live Studio Guests: Martin Boyle of Club Fandango/Labelled With Love continued

Cold Pumas ‘Fog Cutter’ (Gringo/Faux Discx/Italian Beach Babes)

Fists ‘Gasp’ (Gringo/Hello Thor)

The Flatmates ‘Shimmer’ (Cherry Red)

Cosmo ‘Neon Citied Sea’ (www.CosmoMusic.co.uk)

Haim ‘The Wire’ (Polydor)

Son Of Dave ‘Hot Summer Nights’ (Kartel)

The Black Angels ‘You’re Mine’ (Blue Horizon)





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)



X-Posure Big One: The Wave Pictures ‘Lisbon’ (Moshi Moshi)

CuT ‘Voices Of The Void’ (Ra-Ra Rok)

AK/DK ‘Triangoll – live –‘ (Little Miss Echo)

Royal Blood ‘Out Of The Black’ (Black Mammoth)

Trampolene ‘You Do Nothing For Me’ ()

Cut Yourself In Half ‘Do It Or Die’ (New Heavy Sounds)

Antlered Man ‘GDZ’ (New Heavy Sounds)

Ryan Keen ‘Know About Me’ (Lookout Mountain)

Mazzy Star ‘Seasons Of Your Day’ (Rhymes Of An Hour)

Midlake ‘Antiphon’ (Bella Union)

Kitchens Of Distinction ‘Japan To Jupiter’ (3 Loop Music)

Hjaltalin ‘Lucifer/He Felt Like A Woman’ ()

Cosmo ‘Measurement’ (www.CosmoMusic.co.uk)

