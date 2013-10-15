X-Posure Playlist Monday 14 October 2013

15th October 2013, 00:00

Artist In Residence: Anna Calvi Live Studio Guest: L.A. Salami X-Posure Hot One: Glitches 'RGB' (Kissability) X-Posure Big One: Rosie Lowe ‘Me & Your Ghost’ (37 Adventures)

X-posure Promo XFM

10-11pm (Deep)


Telegram ‘Follow’ (GramGram)
Radkey 'Romance Dawn' (Little Man)
British Sea Power 'Monsters Of Sunderland' (Rough Trade)
China Rats 'Deadbeat' (Once Upon A Time)
Dive In 'Let Go' ()
Local Natives 'Ceilings' (Infectious)
Mariam The Believer 'The String Of Everything' (Moshi Moshi)
X-Posure Hot One: Glitches 'RGB' (Kissability)
Artist In Residence, Session Track: Anna Calvi 'Suddenly'
X-Posure Long One: TOY 'Join The Dots' (Heavenly)
Rose Elinor Dougall 'Future Vanishes' (You)
Fanfarlo 'A Distance (Tom Furse Extrapolation)' (New World)
 

11pm-Midnight (Deeper)


The Dismemberment Plan 'Waiting' (Partisan)
Pinkunoizu 'Tin Can Valley' (Full Time Hobby)
Courtney Barnett 'Avant Gardner' (House Anxiety/Marathon Artists)
Clarence Clarity 'Alive In The Septic Tank' (37 Adventures)
Kwes 'Hives' (Warp)
Harleighblu 'Play Me' (Tru Thoughts)
L.A. Salami 'Gets You Wondering' (Camouflage)
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami
Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Darling, You're Still Around'
L.A. Salami 'Another Shade Of Blue' (Camouflage)
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued
Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Come Back For The Rest Of Me'
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued
L.A. Salami 'Nazis On The Northern Line' (Camouflage) 


 
Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

X-Posure Big One: Rosie Lowe ‘Me & Your Ghost’ (37 Adventures)
Postiljonen 'All That We Had Is Lost' (Best Fit)
Bat and Ball 'We Prefer It In The Dark'
Daniel Avery 'All I Need' (Phantasy/Because)
Kate Nash 'Fri-end' (Have 10p)
The Tuts 'All Too Late' (thetuts.tumblr.com)
Vulkano 'Spider Spider / Jungle' ()
Colour Me Wednesday 'Holiday From Your Life' (Dovetown/Discount Horse
East India Youth 'Looking For Someone' (Stolen)
Kwes 'Cablecar' (Warp)
The May Birds 'In This Dream I Had' ()

