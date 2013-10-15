X-Posure Playlist Monday 14 October 2013

10-11pm (Deep)



Telegram ‘Follow’ (GramGram)

Radkey 'Romance Dawn' (Little Man)

British Sea Power 'Monsters Of Sunderland' (Rough Trade)

China Rats 'Deadbeat' (Once Upon A Time)

Dive In 'Let Go' ()

Local Natives 'Ceilings' (Infectious)

Mariam The Believer 'The String Of Everything' (Moshi Moshi)

X-Posure Hot One: Glitches 'RGB' (Kissability)

Artist In Residence, Session Track: Anna Calvi 'Suddenly'

X-Posure Long One: TOY 'Join The Dots' (Heavenly)

Rose Elinor Dougall 'Future Vanishes' (You)

Fanfarlo 'A Distance (Tom Furse Extrapolation)' (New World)



11pm-Midnight (Deeper)



The Dismemberment Plan 'Waiting' (Partisan)

Pinkunoizu 'Tin Can Valley' (Full Time Hobby)

Courtney Barnett 'Avant Gardner' (House Anxiety/Marathon Artists)

Clarence Clarity 'Alive In The Septic Tank' (37 Adventures)

Kwes 'Hives' (Warp)

Harleighblu 'Play Me' (Tru Thoughts)

L.A. Salami 'Gets You Wondering' (Camouflage)

Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami

Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Darling, You're Still Around'

L.A. Salami 'Another Shade Of Blue' (Camouflage)

Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued

Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Come Back For The Rest Of Me'

Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued

L.A. Salami 'Nazis On The Northern Line' (Camouflage)





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)

X-Posure Big One: Rosie Lowe ‘Me & Your Ghost’ (37 Adventures)

Postiljonen 'All That We Had Is Lost' (Best Fit)

Bat and Ball 'We Prefer It In The Dark'

Daniel Avery 'All I Need' (Phantasy/Because)

Kate Nash 'Fri-end' (Have 10p)

The Tuts 'All Too Late' (thetuts.tumblr.com)

Vulkano 'Spider Spider / Jungle' ()

Colour Me Wednesday 'Holiday From Your Life' (Dovetown/Discount Horse

East India Youth 'Looking For Someone' (Stolen)

Kwes 'Cablecar' (Warp)

The May Birds 'In This Dream I Had' ()