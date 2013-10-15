X-Posure Playlist Monday 14 October 2013

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Artist In Residence: Anna Calvi Live Studio Guest: L.A. Salami X-Posure Hot One: Glitches 'RGB' (Kissability) X-Posure Big One: Rosie Lowe ‘Me & Your Ghost’ (37 Adventures)
Telegram ‘Follow’ (GramGram)
Radkey 'Romance Dawn' (Little Man)
British Sea Power 'Monsters Of Sunderland' (Rough Trade)
China Rats 'Deadbeat' (Once Upon A Time)
Dive In 'Let Go' ()
Local Natives 'Ceilings' (Infectious)
Mariam The Believer 'The String Of Everything' (Moshi Moshi)
X-Posure Hot One: Glitches 'RGB' (Kissability)
Artist In Residence, Session Track: Anna Calvi 'Suddenly'
X-Posure Long One: TOY 'Join The Dots' (Heavenly)
Rose Elinor Dougall 'Future Vanishes' (You)
Fanfarlo 'A Distance (Tom Furse Extrapolation)' (New World)
The Dismemberment Plan 'Waiting' (Partisan)
Pinkunoizu 'Tin Can Valley' (Full Time Hobby)
Courtney Barnett 'Avant Gardner' (House Anxiety/Marathon Artists)
Clarence Clarity 'Alive In The Septic Tank' (37 Adventures)
Kwes 'Hives' (Warp)
Harleighblu 'Play Me' (Tru Thoughts)
L.A. Salami 'Gets You Wondering' (Camouflage)
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami
Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Darling, You're Still Around'
L.A. Salami 'Another Shade Of Blue' (Camouflage)
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued
Live Studio Guest, Session Track: L.A. Salami 'Come Back For The Rest Of Me'
Live Studio Guest: Interview w/ L.A. Salami continued
L.A. Salami 'Nazis On The Northern Line' (Camouflage)
X-Posure Big One: Rosie Lowe ‘Me & Your Ghost’ (37 Adventures)
Postiljonen 'All That We Had Is Lost' (Best Fit)
Bat and Ball 'We Prefer It In The Dark'
Daniel Avery 'All I Need' (Phantasy/Because)
Kate Nash 'Fri-end' (Have 10p)
The Tuts 'All Too Late' (thetuts.tumblr.com)
Vulkano 'Spider Spider / Jungle' ()
Colour Me Wednesday 'Holiday From Your Life' (Dovetown/Discount Horse
East India Youth 'Looking For Someone' (Stolen)
Kwes 'Cablecar' (Warp)
The May Birds 'In This Dream I Had' ()
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook