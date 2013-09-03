X-Posure Playlist Monday 2 September 2013

10-11pm (Deep)



Larry Gus 'The Night Patrols (A Man Asleep)' (DFA)

Hanni El Khatib 'Pay No Mind' (Innovative Leisure/The Other Hand)

Deap Vally 'Bad For My Body' (Communion/Island)

Frank Turner 'Losing Days' (Polydor/Xtra Mile)

Edward Shape & The Magnetic Zeros 'Home' (Rough Trade)

X-Posure Hot One: Arctic Monkeys 'I Want It All' (Domino)

Laura Marling 'Devil's Resting Place' (Virgin)

Artists In Residence: Phone Interview w/ James Kellegher of Eliza & The Bear

Artists In Residence, Session Track: Eliza & The Bear 'Friends'

Buffalo Ink 'Chisel' ()

Drenge 'I Don't Want To Make Love To You' (Infectious)

Phox 'Slow Motion' ()





11pm-Midnight (Deeper)



NO CEREMONY/// 'PARTOFME' (www.noceremony.com)

Out Cold 'Invasion Of Love' (Heavenly)

Money 'Hold Me Forever' (Bella Union)

Volcano Choir 'Tiderays' (Jagjaguwar)

John Murry 'The Ballad Of The Pajama Kid' (Rubyworks)

Grass House 'I Was A Streetlight' (Marshall Teller)

Younghusband 'Silver Sisters' (Sonic Cathedral)

Spectrals 'Karaoke' (Wichita)

Landshapes 'Insomniacs Club' (Bella Union)

Jackson And His Computerband 'Vista' (Warp)

Letherette 'Restless (Jimmy Edgar Remix)' (Ninja Tune)

X-Posure Big One: Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip vs Flux Pavilion 'Gold Teeth' (Sunday Best)





Midnight-1am (Deeper Still!)



Arctic Monkeys 'Stop The World I Want To Get Off With You' (Domino)

Strangers 'Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High' ()

Austra 'Painful Like' (Domino)

Lorn 'Inverted' (Ninja Tune)

Jono McCleery 'Ballade' (Ninja Tune)

Braids 'Fruend' (Full Time Hobby)

The Stepkids 'Insecure Troubadour' (Stones Throw/The Other Hand)

Grey Reverend 'Everlasting' (Motion Audio)

Megan Wyler 'Through The Noise' (Nowever)

Radkey 'Romance Dawn' ()

Hanni El Khatib 'Family' (Innovative Leisure/The Other Hand)

Forest Fire 'Waiting In The Night' (Fat Cat)

Richard Buckner 'Surrounded' (Merge)

Mulatu Astatke 'Gamo' (Jazz Village)

Diana 'Perpetual Surrender' (Jagjaguwar)

Tythe 'Summerbelly' (Sunday Best)

Neko Case 'Night Still Comes' (Anti-)