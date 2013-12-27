X-Posure Playlist Thursday 26 December 2013

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Best Of 2013 Part 3
Velvet Stream - Bitch
Fuxa - Sun Is Shining
Daughter - Youth
Amateur Best - Ready For The Good Life
Dan Croll - In / Out
Money - Hold Me Forever
Landshapes - Insomniacs Club
Midlake - Antiphon
PINS - Girls Like Us
Larry Gus - The Night Patrols (A Man Asleep)
Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip vs Flux Pavilion - Gold Teeth
Antlered Man - GDZ
Letthemusicplay - Our Town
The Wave Pictures - Lisbon
Broken Hands - No One Left To Meet
Royal Blood - Out Of The Black
Shinies - Boxing Day’
The Gaslight Troubadours - I'd Do Anything (For Christmas)
Radkey - Cat And Mouse
Parquet Courts - Food Stamps Office
Parquet Courts - Other Desert Cities
Embers - Sins Unknown
Benin City - Wha' Gwan
London Grammar - Strong
Seasfire - Warm Water
Losers - Azan
Younghusband - Silver Sisters
Wire - Adore Your Island
Wire - Marooned
Daughter - Amsterdam
Eliza & The Bear - Upon The North
Goldheart Assembly - Harvest In The Snow
Wild Smiles - Ghost Rider
Big Deal - In Your Car
Nadine Shah - Aching Bones
Edward Sharpe - Life Is Hard
