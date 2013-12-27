X-Posure Playlist Thursday 26 December 2013

27th December 2013, 06:00

Best Of 2013 Part 3

X-posure Promo XFM


Velvet Stream - Bitch
Fuxa - Sun Is Shining
Daughter - Youth
Amateur Best - Ready For The Good Life
Dan Croll - In / Out
Money - Hold Me Forever
Landshapes - Insomniacs Club
Midlake - Antiphon
PINS - Girls Like Us
Larry Gus - The Night Patrols (A Man Asleep)
Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip vs Flux Pavilion - Gold Teeth
Antlered Man - GDZ
Letthemusicplay - Our Town
The Wave Pictures - Lisbon
Broken Hands - No One Left To Meet
Royal Blood - Out Of The Black
Shinies - Boxing Day’
The Gaslight Troubadours - I'd Do Anything (For Christmas)
Radkey - Cat And Mouse
Parquet Courts - Food Stamps Office
Parquet Courts - Other Desert Cities
Embers - Sins Unknown
Benin City - Wha' Gwan
London Grammar - Strong
Seasfire - Warm Water
Losers - Azan
Younghusband - Silver Sisters
Wire - Adore Your Island
Wire - Marooned
Daughter - Amsterdam
Eliza & The Bear - Upon The North
Goldheart Assembly - Harvest In The Snow
Wild Smiles - Ghost Rider
Big Deal - In Your Car
Nadine Shah - Aching Bones
Edward Sharpe - Life Is Hard

Comments

More on X-Posure

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X