The Mystery Jets On 21

For a band that has only been releasing tracks for the last three years, Londoners The Mystery Jets have managed to attract quite a following.

Based on the iconic Eel Pie Island in Twickenham, the band have paid tribute to their roots in the past by releasing the 'Eel Pie Island EP,' a self-financed project, early on in their development.

This release was followed by the now legendary White Cross Revival Parties which the band hosted on the island, inviting the likes of Jaime T, Larrikin Love and The Noisettes to play. These parties and the success of the bands singles and first album Making Dens, propelled the Mystery Jets towards stardom.

21 is scheduled for release on March 24. On the back of the success of the single Young Love Kap, Will and Blaine came in to X-Posure to speak with Radio X's John Kennedy about the ideas behind the songs and how they ended up working with DJ legend Erol Alkan who produced the record...

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Hideaway

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Young Love

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Half In Love With Elizabeth

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Flakes

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Veiled In Grey

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Two Doors Down

Mystery Jets Album Playback - MJ

Mystery Jets Album Playback - Unbrellahead

And a final message from the lads: "Don't press stop at the end of track eleven, you might get a little treat..."