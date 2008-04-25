The Last Shadow Puppets on 'The Age Of The Understatement'

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Alex Turner and Miles Kane came in to talk to Radio X's elder statesman John Kennedy about their cinematic new album, The Age Of The Understatement, the fruits of their labour as The Last Shadow Puppets.
Having recorded the album in France, they revealed they had equal input on the record's vocals as well as drawing influence from musical legends Axl Rose and James Bond composer John Barry.
Find out more below in their track by track commentry...
The Last Shadow Puppets- The Age Of The Understatement
The Last Shadow Puppets-Standing Next To Me
The Last Shadow Puppets- Calm Like You
The Last Shadow Puppets- Separate And Ever Deadly
The Last Shadow Puppets - The Chamber
The Last Shadow Puppets - Only The Truth
The Last Shadow Puppets- My Mistakes Were Made For You
The Last Shadow Puppets- Black Plant
The Last Shadow Puppets- I Don't Like You Anymore
The Last Shadow Puppets- In My Room
The Last Shadow Puppets- Meeting Place and The Time Has Come Again
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Powered by Facebook
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments