The Enemy’s debut created waves on the scale of a tsunami. It was so vital, fresh and exciting we even awarded it our very first Radio X New Music Award. The big question, we thought, was how you follow it up.

The answer, however, was very, very simple. You come back with a bigger, bolder and better record that not just puts their debut in the shade, but pretty much everything else we’ve heard since.

John Kennedy was suitably enthused by it and pulled the band in for an in-depth track-by-track interview.

The Enemy On 'Music For The People' Part 1

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 2

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 3

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 4

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 5

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 6

The Enemy On 'Music For The People'Part 7