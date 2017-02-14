Rag'n'Bone Man: "Skin Was Inspired By Game Of Thrones"

Rag'n'Bone man has revealed his Skin track was inspired by Game Of Thrones characters Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy during his album playback session, the singer-songwriter explained: "It's kind of about just missing out on something that could have been.

"And we had the kind of verse down. We came back in the next day. I'd been watching Game Of Thrones where Jon Snow and the wildling girl (Ygritte)- they're obviously in love but they can't be together because they're from different worlds."

The Human singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - added: "It's a very kind of sad solemn scene, but I came back in and I'd written down: 'When the walls came down/When I heard that sound/I'd still be thinking about you'.

"It just kind of meant that whatever happened you'd still have that person in your mind. And that was kind of inspired by that episode."

Jon Snow and Ygritte may have had their problems on the hit series, but in real life the actors who play them - Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie - are actually very much an item...

...Which makes this video they did with Coldplay for Red Nose Day even more hilarious:

Meanwhile, the BRITs Critic's Choice winner - who is also nominated for Best Breakthrough Act at this year's awards - is playing the Clapham Grand tonight as part of War Child's BRITs Week together with O2.

The Uxbridge singer will be joined by Nadia Rose and Dabbla at the event, which is raising money to help children whose lives have been torn apart by war.