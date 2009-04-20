X-Posure with John Kennedy
Don’t Upset The Rhythm was an amazing song. We all know that because everyone went out and bought a copy. It put the Noisettes at number 2 in the chart and kicked off a pop-tastic career that we all wished on the trio.
Little did we know that the following album, Wild Young Hearts, had just as much strength in depth.
It was a proper pop corker and was armed to the teeth with a sack full of massive tunes.
In this in-depth interview the trio talk John Kennedy through their breakthrough album. You can listen to it again right here…
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 1
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 2
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 3
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 4
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 5
Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 6
