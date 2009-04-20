Don’t Upset The Rhythm was an amazing song. We all know that because everyone went out and bought a copy. It put the Noisettes at number 2 in the chart and kicked off a pop-tastic career that we all wished on the trio.

Little did we know that the following album, Wild Young Hearts, had just as much strength in depth.

It was a proper pop corker and was armed to the teeth with a sack full of massive tunes.

In this in-depth interview the trio talk John Kennedy through their breakthrough album. You can listen to it again right here…

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 1

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 2

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 3

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 4

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 5

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 6

Noisettes on 'Wild Young Hearts' Part 7