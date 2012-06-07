John Lydon on This Is PiL

The legendary frontman talks to John Kennedy about the collective's first album in twenty years.

"It's been worth the wait," says John Lydon. A whole twenty years have passed since the last studio album from Public Image Ltd, but the acerbic frontman is back with a new record, This Is PiL.

In our exclusive interview, John Kennedy talks to Lydon about the album, how he scraped through the debt thanks to Country Life, recording in a barn in the Cotswolds with only sheep as inspiration and coming to terms with the past, the future and the present.

He even calls our man Kennedy up on his "musical ignorance". It's an essential listen.



