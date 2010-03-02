Murdoc Niccals talks John Kennedy through the new album in this exclusive interview...

Radio X secured the world exclusive to play ‘Plastic Beach’ in full on March 2. So proud were we of the coup, we sent John Kennedy a very loud alarm clock and told him to get in to the office for midday – we had a special guest joining us for the playback.

Murdoc Niccals, the animated bands’ chief instigator of chaos, was up for talking us through the album and we needed John’s dulcet tones to helm proceedings. What followed was a little bizarre, a little insightful and a little unhinged.

Listen to the interview below:

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 1

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 2

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 3

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 4

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 5

Gorillaz on 'Plastic Beach' Part 6