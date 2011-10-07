X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Josh Davis talks John Kennedy through his fourth studio album...
Legendary turntablist DJ Shadow, aka Josh Davis, came into Radio X to talk John Kennedy through his latest album The Less You Know The Better. You can hear the whole track by track interview right here.
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 1
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 2
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 3
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 4
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 5
DJ Shadow on The Less You Know, The Better - Part 6
